* British pubs group Mitchells & Butlers has entered exclusive talks to acquire rival Orchid pub company for more than 250 million pounds ($417.65 million) after outbidding private equity firms Colony Capital and Starwood Capital, The Times reported late Wednesday.

* Private-equity firm Energy Capital Partners has hired banks to explore a sale or initial public offering of its power-generation unit Equipower Resources Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N will name the 28 people who will control the world's biggest e-commerce firm in an update to its initial public offering filing, the Wall Street Journal said, quoting people familiar with the plans.

* A group including Ares Management Chairman Tony Ressler, Oaktree Capital's Bruce Karsh and former All-Star player Grant Hill bid $1.2 billion for the Los Angeles Clippers, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with direct knowledge of the process. (link.reuters.com/ryt69v)

* India Power Corp Ltd, a group firm of Kolkata-based non-banking finance company Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd , plans to acquire Abhijeet Group's 1,080 megawatt Jharkhand power project, valued at around 90 billion rupees ($1.53 billion), in what could be the first of several acquisitions in India's power sector, Mint reported, citing a person familiar with the development. (link.reuters.com/jet69v)

