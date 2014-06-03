June 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firms Warburg Pincus LLC and Vestar Capital Partners Inc are exploring an initial public offering of Triton Container International Ltd that could value the company at more than $6 billion, including debt, said three people familiar with the matter.

* Fairmount Minerals Ltd, one of North America's largest providers of industrial sand to the oil and gas industry, is exploring an initial public offering of around $1 billion that could come later this year, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* British discount clothing website MandM Direct is planning an initial public offering that will value the online retailer at between 140 million pounds and 170 million pounds ($235 million to $285 million), the Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday.

* Pilgrim's Pride Corp is planning to raise its offer for Hillshire Brands Co a week after it first offered to buy the maker of Jimmy Dean Sausages in a $6.4 billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Fidelity Investments has joined the race to lead Uber Technologies Inc's new financing, valuing the San Francisco-based online car booking service provider at about $17 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

* India's Bharti Airtel is poised to conclude a much-anticipated deal to sell its towers in Africa in seven days, which could help the world's fourth-largest telecom operator rake in as much as $3 billion and help reduce debt, the Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. (link.reuters.com/ras79v)

* Barclays Plc, the UK's second-biggest bank by assets, will start eliminating 100 jobs across its Asia-Pacific investment-banking and markets businesses this week, Bloomberg reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. (r.reuters.com/fas79v)

