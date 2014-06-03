(Repeats with no changes to text)
June 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firms Warburg Pincus LLC and Vestar
Capital Partners Inc are exploring an initial public offering of
Triton Container International Ltd that could value the company
at more than $6 billion, including debt, said three people
familiar with the matter.
* Fairmount Minerals Ltd, one of North America's largest
providers of industrial sand to the oil and gas industry, is
exploring an initial public offering of around $1 billion that
could come later this year, people familiar with the matter said
on Monday.
* British discount clothing website MandM Direct is planning
an initial public offering that will value the online retailer
at between 140 million pounds and 170 million pounds ($235
million to $285 million), the Telegraph newspaper reported on
Monday.
* Pilgrim's Pride Corp is planning to raise its
offer for Hillshire Brands Co a week after it first
offered to buy the maker of Jimmy Dean Sausages in a $6.4
billion deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
* Fidelity Investments has joined the race to lead Uber
Technologies Inc's new financing, valuing the San
Francisco-based online car booking service provider at about $17
billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
* India's Bharti Airtel is poised to conclude a
much-anticipated deal to sell its towers in Africa in seven
days, which could help the world's fourth-largest telecom
operator rake in as much as $3 billion and help reduce debt, the
Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the
matter. (link.reuters.com/ras79v)
* Barclays Plc, the UK's second-biggest bank by
assets, will start eliminating 100 jobs across its Asia-Pacific
investment-banking and markets businesses this week, Bloomberg
reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. (r.reuters.com/fas79v)
