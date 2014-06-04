PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* American Securities LLC is in advanced talks to acquire specialty chemicals company Emerald Performance Materials LLC from private equity peer Sun Capital Partners Inc for more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Hutchison Whampoa has resumed talks with Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom over merging their Italian mobile firms, encouraged by Hutchison's 3 getting the go-ahead last week for an acquisition in Ireland, according to several people familiar with the situation.
* Britain's Tragus Group, which runs the Cafe Rouge and Strada chains, will shed more than 260 million pounds ($435.21 million) of debt and offload up to 40 restaurants in a sweeping restructuring by its new private equity owner, the Times reported, without citing sources.
* Volkswagen will likely issue new preference shares at 191 euros ($260) each in a transaction aimed at raising 2 billion euros ($2.72 billion), a person familiar with the matter said.
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 0.5974 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore)
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide