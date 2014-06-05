June 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Dave & Buster's Inc has revived plans for an initial public offering after negotiations on an outright sale of the restaurant and arcade chain failed to lead to a deal, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* Sprint Corp has agreed to pay about $40 per share to buy T-Mobile US Inc, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, signalling progress in a long-contemplated deal to merge the third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless carriers.

* Britain's No. 4 grocer Wm Morrisons will announce a management restructuring in its stores within weeks that could mean losses of up to 2,000 jobs, the Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.

* Britain's OneSavings Bank is set to price its London stock market listing at 170 pence a share, at the bottom of the price range, valuing the business at 413 million pounds ($691.92 million), two sources familiar with the matter said.

* Global private equity firm KKR is likely to acquire a majority stake in India's Avantha Power and Infrastructure Ltd, the Economic Times reported, citing two persons familiar with the development. (link.reuters.com/xyg89v)

