* A consortium of private equity firms led by KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest about $270 million for a stake of up to 70 percent in COFCO Meat, a subsidiary of China's state-owned COFCO Group, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Deutsche Boerse is considering selling its International Securities Exchange (ISE), a source familiar with the company's thinking said on Thursday.

* Pilgrim's Pride Corp, the second largest U.S. chicken processor, has lined up a number of banks to help finance its offer for Hillshire Brands Co as it escalates its bidding war with Jimmy Dean sausage maker Tyson Foods Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Video games retailer, Game Digital IPO-GAME.L is to be valued at up to 360 million pounds ($604.47 million) in its London share flotation, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

* Arista Networks Inc shares have been priced at $43 each, the Wall Street Journal said, citing sources, valuing the network switch maker at about $2.75 billion.

* Refresco Gerber, a Dutch soft drinks bottler backed by private equity firms including 3i Group, is considering a UK listing that could take place as soon as this year, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing four sources.

* Britain's Automobile Association (AA) is planning a 4 billion pound ($6.72 billion) stock market flotation that its parent, Acromas Holdings, could announce as early as Friday, Sky News reported on its website.

* Private equity firm Everstone Capital is in talks to buy up to 30 percent stake in India's Essel Group company, the Economic Times reported, citing three people with direct knowledge of the development. (link.reuters.com/syp89v)

