Aug 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* General Motors Co and the United Auto Workers on Wednesday trumpeted the news that production of the Cadillac SRX would be shifted from Mexico to Tennessee, but Reuters has learned that GM also plans to move some other assembly work in the opposite direction.

* German property company IVG Immobilien is planning a new attempt to sell The Squaire, the office and hotel building perched on top of the train station at Frankfurt airport, a source familiar with the process told Reuters.

* Dow Chemical Co has kicked off processes to sell two of its speciality chemicals subsidiaries that could fetch close to $2 billion combined, according to people familiar with the matter, part of its effort to divest several billion dollars worth of non-core assets by 2015.

* Private equity firm Lion Capital LLP has told American Apparel Inc that it is exercising its right to fill one of the two vacant board seats it controls at the apparel retailer, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners is looking to sell the Garden Centre Group two years after buying the business, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Oak Hill Capital Partners LP, the private equity owner of restaurant and arcade chain Dave & Buster's Inc, is considering raising a smaller fund than its previous $3.8 billion flagship buyout fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

* HSBC Holdings Plc and two Indian investment banks will manage the Indian government's planned stake sale in hydropower producer NHPC Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)