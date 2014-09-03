(Adds Malaysia's BP Healthcare)

Sept 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Italian airline Alitalia and Etihad Airways are expected to win EU regulatory clearance for their tie-up by the end of the year with minor concessions, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* European private equity firm Permira has launched an accelerated sale of 850 million euros ($1.12 billion) of shares in German fashion retailer Hugo Boss , a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks to sell its oil-supply agreement with a major Philadelphia refinery to Bank of America Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Travel management and expense software maker Concur Technologies Inc is exploring a sale of the company and has approached Oracle Corp and Germany's SAP SE , Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Canadian pension fund PSP Investment and France's Arcus Infrastructure Partners are nearing a deal to buy the French operations of broadcasting masts group TDF in a deal worth around 3.55 billion euros ($4.66 billion), said several sources familiar with the matter.

* Directors of Malaysia's BP Healthcare, a diagnostics-to-laboratory medical group, plan to raise up to 500 million ringgit ($156.9 million) through a special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC) listing next year, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the deal.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (1 US dollar = 0.7616 euro) (1 US dollar = 3.1860 Malaysian ringgit) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)