Sept 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Atlas Mara, the African investment vehicle of former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, is in talks to buy a $275 million stake in Union Bank of Nigeria, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Spanish call centre operator Atento SA, which is controlled by buyout firm Bain Capital Partners LLC, is likely to launch an initial public offering in the United States as early as next week, a source with knowledge of the deal said.

* China Auto Rental Inc, the country's largest auto rental firm, launched an initial public offering of up to $468 million (HK$3.63 billion) in Hong Kong on Friday, raising funds to grow its fleet and pay down debt, a source with direct knowledge of the plan said.

* Oman Oil Co, the sultanate's state-run oil firm, has completed a $1.85 billion two-part loan deal with a group of mainly international lenders, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, with the cash to be used for general business purposes.

* Kuwait Petroleum Corp aims to pick up a significant stake in Indian Oil Corp's Paradip refinery and supply about 60 percent of the oil needs of the plant, set to start up later this year, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Spain's Telefonica has the right to sell back its 11 percent stake in Mediaset's pay TV unit Mediaset Premium if the Italian media group finds another partner for the business, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

* Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd and Japan's Orix Corp are among a handful of companies exploring binding offers for the $5 billion aircraft portfolio being sold by Dublin-based lessor Awas, people familiar with the matter said.

* Abu Dhabi National Energy Co, the state-owned explorer and power supplier, may sell assets this year and has picked two international advisers for a possible sale, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Sweden's Electrolux AB is near a deal to buy General Electric Co's iconic appliance business for more than $2.5 billion, in a move that would significantly expand its reach in North America, people familiar with the matter said.

* Indian steelmaker JSW Steel is considering buying the Ilva steel plant in Italy, union sources said on Thursday.

* Wind, the Italian subsidiary of Russian telecoms group Vimpelcom, is moving ahead with the sale and leaseback of 11,000 mobile phone masts in a long-expected deal that could be worth at least 500 million euros ($646.60 million), several sources familiar with the situation said.

* Borse Dubai has launched an accelerated sale of 8.5 million shares in the London Stock Exchange, representing around 3.1 percent of the company's issued capital, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (1 US dollar = 0.7733 euro) (1 Hong Kong dollar = 0.1290 US dollar) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)