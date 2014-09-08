(Repeats with no changes to text)
Sept 8 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Phone service provider CenturyLink Inc is seeking
to acquire Rackspace Hosting Inc in order to expand its
cloud-computing services, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the situation.
* BP Plc has secured the supply and offtake deal for
Canada's Come by Chance refinery in Newfoundland from
Australia's Macquarie Bank Ltd following the sale of
the plant, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.
* Edison, the Italian power company controlled by France's
EDF, is set to enter private talks with E.On
to buy the German group's Italian unit E.On Italia, three
sources close to the matter said on Friday.
* Buyout groups EQT and CVC have made a joint bid
to buy crop-protection company Cheminova in a deal that could be
worth about 1 billion euros ($1.29 billion), two sources
familiar with the deal told Reuters.
* Insurance marketing and brokerage firm AmeriLife Group LLC
is exploring a sale that could fetch as much as $500 million,
and has hired investment bank Evercore Partners Inc to
assist with that effort, people familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
(1 US dollar = 0.7723 euro)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)