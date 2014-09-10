Sept 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Microsoft Corp is in serious discussions to buy Mojang AB, the Swedish company behind the popular "Minecraft" video game, the Wall Street Journal said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

* The owners of Median Kliniken, Germany's largest private sector chain of health rehabilitation clinics, have picked at least three private equity suitors to hand in final bids for the business, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Europe's second-biggest oil company, Total, under pressure from shareholders to improve its cash flow and raise dividends, is looking to sell Blu-Tack maker Bostik, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Index provider Standard & Poor's and financial information services provider Markit Ltd have emerged as final bidders for Barclays Plc's index business, which could fetch more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* German venture capital group Rocket Internet is set to unveil plans on Wednesday to float a stake of just below 15 percent in the company in an IPO worth about 750 million euros ($969.8 million), two sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA, is seeking preliminary offers for its U.S. unit Citgo Petroleum Corp by the end of September, a deal that could fetch up to $10 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.

* U.S. retailer Dollar General Corp is preparing to go hostile as soon as this week in its bid to buy rival Family Dollar Stores, taking its $9.1 billion offer directly to shareholders after being spurned twice by its smaller rival, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Vivendi is considering the purchase of Spanish group Telefonica's 11 percent stake in Mediaset SpA's pay-TV arm Mediaset Premium, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* America Movil of Mexico, Oi of Brazil and Telefonica SA of Spain are coming together on a joint offer to buy Telecom Italia's Brazil operations, TIM Participacoes, the New York Times reported, citing a person with knowledge of the negotiations. (nyti.ms/1BqWIrl)

($1 = 0.7733 euro)