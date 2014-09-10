(Repeats with no changes to text)
Sept 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Microsoft Corp is in serious discussions to buy
Mojang AB, the Swedish company behind the popular "Minecraft"
video game, the Wall Street Journal said, citing a person with
knowledge of the matter.
* The owners of Median Kliniken, Germany's largest private
sector chain of health rehabilitation clinics, have picked at
least three private equity suitors to hand in final bids for the
business, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Europe's second-biggest oil company, Total,
under pressure from shareholders to improve its cash flow and
raise dividends, is looking to sell Blu-Tack maker Bostik,
sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
* Index provider Standard & Poor's and financial information
services provider Markit Ltd have emerged as final
bidders for Barclays Plc's index business, which could
fetch more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with
the matter.
* German venture capital group Rocket Internet is set to
unveil plans on Wednesday to float a stake of just below 15
percent in the company in an IPO worth about 750 million euros
($969.8 million), two sources familiar with the transaction told
Reuters on Tuesday.
* Venezuela's state-run oil company, PDVSA, is
seeking preliminary offers for its U.S. unit Citgo Petroleum
Corp by the end of September, a deal that could
fetch up to $10 billion, according to two people familiar with
the matter.
* U.S. retailer Dollar General Corp is preparing to
go hostile as soon as this week in its bid to buy rival Family
Dollar Stores, taking its $9.1 billion offer directly to
shareholders after being spurned twice by its smaller rival,
people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* Vivendi is considering the purchase of Spanish
group Telefonica's 11 percent stake in Mediaset SpA's
pay-TV arm Mediaset Premium, Bloomberg reported on
Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* America Movil of Mexico, Oi of Brazil and
Telefonica SA of Spain are coming together on a joint
offer to buy Telecom Italia's Brazil operations, TIM
Participacoes, the New York Times reported, citing a person with
knowledge of the negotiations. (nyti.ms/1BqWIrl)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
($1 = 0.7733 euro)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)