* Colombia plans to hike its sales tax to 17 percent from 16 percent to fund a larger 2015 budget, a government official with knowledge of the plan told Reuters on Tuesday, a day after the government said it would increase a tax on wealth.

* India's IDFC Ltd is set to launch a share sale to institutional investors on Wednesday to raise up to $140 million, two sources directly involved in the deal said.

* German commercial real estate company TLG Immobilien aims to unveil plans for an initial public offering next week, several sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Spain is studying a plan that would save it from assuming the cost of helping underwater gas-storage facility Castor, which was abandoned after minor earthquakes in the area, sources said.

* Greek auditors have blocked the $1.2 billion sale of a prime seaside property at the abandoned Athens airport Hellenikon, sources said on Wednesday, the country's biggest privatisation deal since the financial crisis.

* Royal Bank of Scotland will base itself in London if Scots vote for independence - Treasury source.

* Goldman Sachs Group's global head of gaming investment banking has recently joined Fortress Investment Group LLC to lead its gaming and leisure investment business for its credit funds, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.

* UBS AG is working with Standard General LP on loans for RadioShack Corp, bringing another potential ally to the electronics retailer as it tries to avert bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/WKy2KI)

* Japan's finance ministry is considering increasing the issuance of inflation-linked Japanese government bonds from October, a government source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Brazil plans to include its struggling sugar and ethanol industries in a tax refund programme that would cost the state about 900 million reais ($395 million) in revenue, a government source close to the negotiations told Reuters.

* State-owned conglomerate Dubai World is offering creditors a series of incentives to allow it to amend the terms of its $25 billion debt restructuring deal, including shares in global ports firm DP World, sources aware of the matter said.

* Auto-parts maker Visteon Corp is exploring a plan to split into two companies focused on electronics and climate controls, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset-management arm is the lead investor in a transaction to purchase stakes in two older distressed-debt funds overseen by a former unit of Carlyle Group LP's TCW Group Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the deal. (bloom.bg/1rHmros)

