Sept 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch units
appealed to Japan's highest court against a ruling that they pay
14.5 billion yen ($136 million) for their role in a bond
transaction with failed consumer lender Takefuji Corp, Bloomberg
reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/WLWw6i)
* German commercial real estate company TLG Immobilien aims
to unveil plans for an initial public offering next week,
several sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Wednesday.
* Spain is studying a plan that would save it from assuming
the cost of helping underwater gas-storage facility Castor,
which was abandoned after minor earthquakes in the area, sources
said.
* Greek auditors have blocked the $1.2 billion sale of a
prime seaside property at the abandoned Athens airport
Hellenikon, sources said on Wednesday, the country's biggest
privatisation deal since the financial crisis.
* Goldman Sachs Group's global head of gaming
investment banking has recently joined Fortress Investment Group
LLC to lead its gaming and leisure investment business
for its credit funds, according to a memo obtained by Reuters.
* UBS AG is working with Standard General LP on
loans for RadioShack Corp, bringing another potential
ally to the electronics retailer as it tries to avert
bankruptcy, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of
the matter. (bloom.bg/WKy2KI)
* Japan's finance ministry is considering increasing the
issuance of inflation-linked Japanese government bonds from
October, a government source with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
* State-owned conglomerate Dubai World is offering creditors
a series of incentives to allow it to amend the terms of its $25
billion debt restructuring deal, including shares in global
ports firm DP World, sources aware of the matter said.
* Auto-parts maker Visteon Corp is exploring a plan
to split into two companies focused on electronics and climate
controls, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's asset-management arm is
the lead investor in a transaction to purchase stakes in two
older distressed-debt funds overseen by a former unit of Carlyle
Group LP's TCW Group Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing
people with knowledge of the deal. (bloom.bg/1rHmros)
