(Adds EMC)

Sept 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* The United States will take new steps on Friday to limit the access of major Russian banks, including Sberbank, to U.S. debt and equity markets to punish Russia for its intervention in Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said.

* U.S. specialty drugmaker Akorn Inc is exploring a bid for Belgian drugmaker UCB SA's U.S. subsidiary, a deal that would allow the company to move its tax domicile overseas in a practice known as inversion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* EMC Corp plans to keep its majority stake in software maker VMware Inc despite pressure from activist hedge fund Elliott Management, a person familiar with EMC's thinking told Reuters on Thursday.

* Twitter Inc sold more convertible bonds than expected late Thursday - a sign of strong demand for its first debt sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the deal. (on.wsj.com/1AEwkrD)

* Facebook Inc has approached some of YouTube's biggest content producers to get them to distribute their videos on the social network, the Wall Street Journal said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* The company that runs the Indiana Toll Road is weighing a possible bankruptcy filing in the coming weeks as it works to cut its roughly $6 billion debt load and shop the road to potential buyers, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. The company is controlled by units of Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial SA and Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd.

* Blackstone Group LP plans to sell about 260 Burger King Worldwide Inc locations owned by a unit in the U.S. Midwest to Texas-based fast-food franchisee Houston Foods Inc, Bloomberg reported.

* Rakuten Inc, Japan's largest e-commerce company, has been actively considering launching a service like website Airbnb that would provide a hub to rent apartments and homes in Japan to short-term guests, two people with knowledge of the developing plans told Reuters.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore)