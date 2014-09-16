Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Sept 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Colombian Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas said on Monday the government could start early to pre-finance some of its estimated $3 billion in 2015 borrowing needs by tapping international capital markets before year-end.
* Toyota Motor Corp is reconsidering a move to open a new compact car assembly plant in Mexico after company President Akio Toyoda told planners searching for a site to pause and review its rationale, executives familiar with the matter said.
* Vimpelcom Ltd has agreed to sell its stake in Canadian wireless carrier Wind Mobile to its current partner Globalive for around C$300 million ($272 million), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
* Alpha Bank, Greece's fourth biggest lender, opened a voluntary redundancy offer on Monday with a view to cutting 15 percent of its workforce to cut costs under a restructuring plan approved by the EU Commission, an official at the bank said on Monday.
* Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's top maker of motorcycles and scooters, plans to invest 16 billion rupees ($262 million) to set up a new manufacturing plant in southern India, a source directly involved in the matter said.
* ConocoPhillips, the largest U.S. independent oil and gas company, is preparing to auction its 24 percent stake in the Clair oilfield in the United Kingdom, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
* Private-equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC is nearing a deal to buy discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1qWF4XW)
* U.S. private-equity firm TPG Capital is looking to cash out of one of its largest Asian-Pacific investments - Australian power company Alinta Energy - at a time of uncertain demand for such assets in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1q7o11h)
* Carlos Slim's America Movil has contacted AT&T Inc and SoftBank Corp as the telecommunications company tries to sell a chunk of assets that could be worth up to $17.5 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
* Private equity firm AEA Investors is nearing an agreement to buy packaging equipment company Pro Mach Inc for around $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest in a series of private equity deals in the packaging sector.
* Blackstone Group LP is aiming to raise about $16 billion for its latest buyout fund, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.