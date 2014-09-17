Sept 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Some of the top 20 investors at Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd
are threatening to vote down a proposed deal to buy a
unit of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SpA, and are pressing
Salix to consider selling itself instead, people familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
* British communications and events company UBM Plc
is in advanced talks to acquire privately-held U.S. trade show
organizer Advanstar for around $900 million, according to people
familiar with the matter.
* PODS Enterprises Inc, a U.S. moving and storage company
managed by members of the private equity firm Eagle Merchant
Partners, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1
billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
* South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co plans
to build two new factories in China instead of one, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Credit Suisse Group AG has come under the
scrutiny of U.S. regulators over concerns that the bank is not
heeding warnings to stop making loans which the regulators see
as risky, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1m9jAbC)
* Trian Fund Management LP, an activist investor, has
launched a campaign to force DuPont to break itself up
after the 212-year-old chemical giant rebuffed its repeated
private calls for change. (on.wsj.com/1Dhx3Dg)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)