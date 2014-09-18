Sept 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo will seek to woo investors
with a share market flotation prospectus promising
industry-beating annual sales growth of more than 10 percent on
the back of aggressive expansion plans in Asia and elsewhere, a
source close to the deal told Reuters.
* Deutsche Bank has sold its global base metals
trading book to Citigroup Inc, the U.S. bank's latest move
to expand its commodities trading business, according to a
report by SparkSpread.
* European Union state aid regulators are set to approve
Britain's 19-billion-euro ($24.6 billion) plan to build a
nuclear plant with French utility EDF, several people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, is
expected to pick a partner for exclusive talks to buy a stake of
up to 50 percent in its asset management division Pioneer
towards the end of September, two sources familiar with the
matter said.
* European private equity firm IK Investment Partners has
tapped JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to run a
flotation of offshore services firm OV Group that could value
the company at $900 million, two sources familiar with the
matter said.
* Italian top investment bank Mediobanca plans to
sell the entire stakes it owns in publisher RCS Mediagroup
and telecoms group Telecom Italia by June
2015, a source close to the board said on Wednesday.
* Bayer AG could announce as soon as Thursday its
plans to separate from the so-called MaterialScience unit, the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the
matter. (on.wsj.com/1pjXHRF)
* Discovery Communications Inc is seeking to
purchase control of the Hub from partner Hasbro Inc and
rename the children's TV network Discovery Family to attract a
wider audience, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with
the matter. (bloom.bg/1qLWxEF)
