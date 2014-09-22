Sept 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* French low-cost telecom operator Iliad has set a mid-October deadline to decide whether to improve its bid for T-Mobile US or walk away as it faces resistance from seller Deutsche Telekom, several people familiar with the situation said.

* Exxon Mobil Corp has put its Torrance, California, refinery on the block, according to two people familiar with the matter, making it the latest big oil company to consider exiting the state amid tougher environmental standards.

* Data storage products maker EMC Corp held merger talks with rivals Dell Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co , the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

* Swiss private bank Julius Baer is interested in acquiring Coutts International, a unit of Royal Bank of Scotland , but will not get into a bidding war for the venerable British bank's overseas arm, a Swiss paper reported on Sunday.

* American Beacon Advisors Inc, a manager of mutual funds owned by buyout firms Pharos Capital Group LLC and TPG Capital LP, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Citigroup Inc has short-listed several Japanese firms, including the country's second-largest lender, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc as buyers for its retail bank in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1myFipN)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)