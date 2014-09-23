Sept 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private-equity firm Silver Lake is in advanced talks to
acquire online photo-sharing service Shutterfly Inc for
at least $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
* Bayer has appointed investment bank Rothschild
to advise on the German drugmaker's plan to list its
plastics business, in a deal that could value the unit at about
10 billion euros ($13 bln), sources familiar with the situation
said.
* Thai full-service carrier Bangkok Airways PCL plans to
sell a 24.8 percent stake in an initial public offering (IPO) in
October, which two people familiar with the matter said is aimed
at raising $500 million.
* Allergan Inc has revived discussions to buy Salix
Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a person familiar with the matter
said on Monday, asking not to be identified because the talks
are confidential.
* Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo IPO-JIM.L could announce
its intention to list on the London stock exchange as early as
Tuesday, a source close to the matter told
Reuters.
* British firm Aberdeen Asset Management PLC's Asian
arm has obtained regulatory approval to buy 80 percent of
Indonesia's PT NISP Asset Management, a person with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
* The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is considering a
possible antitrust lawsuit against Sysco Corp's $3.5
billion deal to buy debt-ridden US Foods from private equity,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people with
knowledge of the matter.
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)