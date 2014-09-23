(Adds Standard Chartered)

Sept 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private-equity firm Silver Lake is in advanced talks to acquire online photo-sharing service Shutterfly Inc for at least $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Bayer has appointed investment bank Rothschild to advise on the German drugmaker's plan to list its plastics business, in a deal that could value the unit at about 10 billion euros ($13 bln), sources familiar with the situation said.

* Thai full-service carrier Bangkok Airways PCL plans to sell a 24.8 percent stake in an initial public offering (IPO) in October, which two people familiar with the matter said is aimed at raising $500 million.

* Allergan Inc has revived discussions to buy Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, asking not to be identified because the talks are confidential.

* Luxury shoe brand Jimmy Choo IPO-JIM.L could announce its intention to list on the London stock exchange as early as Tuesday, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

* British firm Aberdeen Asset Management PLC's Asian arm has obtained regulatory approval to buy 80 percent of Indonesia's PT NISP Asset Management, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

* The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is considering a possible antitrust lawsuit against Sysco Corp's $3.5 billion deal to buy debt-ridden US Foods from private equity, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* Standard Chartered is in advanced talks to sell its Hong Kong consumer finance business to finance firm Pepper Australia Pty Ltd in a deal that could fetch between $500 million to $700 million, people familiar with the deal said.

