Sept 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* National Australia Bank, the country's fourth-biggest lender by market value, is weighing the sale of its insurance unit, which has been a drag on its earnings and capital, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* U.S. drugstore chain operator Walgreen Co is exploring the sale of a majority stake in its infusion services business, in a deal that could value that division at around $1.5 billion, according to four people familiar with the matter.

* Britain's Lloyds Banking Group could launch a second sale of shares in majority-owned TSB Banking Group in the next week after a lock-up period expires on Tuesday, banking sources said.

* Italian phone group Telecom Italia is considering a stock market listing of its domestic mobile towers in 2015 instead of selling them as initially planned, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

* Samsung SDS Co Ltd, the IT services affiliate of Samsung Group, may list its shares on the Korean stock exchange at around 200,000 won ($192.33) a share, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

* Japan's largest retailer Aeon Co Ltd will make Daei Inc, in which it holds a 44.15 percent stake, into a fully owned subsidiary as it steps up efforts to turn around the struggling supermarket chain operator, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* Billionaire George Soros will not raise his stake in Spanish building and services company FCC when the company implements a planned share sale, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC, is in talks to buy the British roadside rescue business RAC Ltd from U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP for over 2 billion pounds ($3.28 billion), Sky News reported, citing a person familiar with the talks.

* Pfizer Inc explored a potential tax-lowering takeover of rival Actavis PLC in recent weeks, but talks between the two pharmaceutical companies have ended, the Wall Street Journal reported ,citing a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1sWTGoe)

* The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is probing whether Pacific Investment Management Company artificially inflated returns on its Pimco Total Return ETF, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

