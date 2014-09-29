Sept 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Japan's SoftBank Corp is in talks to acquire
DreamWorks Animation SKG, the Hollywood studio behind
the "Shrek" and "Madagascar" movie hits, a person with knowledge
of the situation said.
* Vista Equity Partners, the owner of Misys, the British
financial software provider, is seeking buyers for Misys and is
also considering an initial public offering, according to people
familiar with the matter. (on.ft.com/1plhnFG)
* The Manhattan U.S. attorney is investigating allegations
that Commerzbank AG had lax controls for detecting and
preventing money laundering, the WSJ reported, citing unnamed
sources briefed on the investigation.
* BlueCrest Capital Management LLP, one of Europe's largest
hedge-fund firms, laid off several stock traders in the U.S.
Thursday and began liquidating their investments, according to
people familiar with the matter, not long after it aggressively
expanded into equities.