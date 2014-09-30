Sept 30 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* New York's financial regulator wants some Commerzbank AG
employees to be fired as part of a settlement over
allegations the German lender improperly processed transactions
with Iran and other countries facing U.S. sanctions, according
to people familiar with the matter.
* China Investment Corp will raise S$396 million ($311
million) by selling about a third of its shares in commodity
trader Noble Group Ltd, a source said, sending Noble's
shares down as much as 9 percent.
* Japan's SoftBank Corp's talks to acquire
Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc have
cooled, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
* Boeing Co plans to announce further consolidation
of its defense business on Tuesday, moving significant portions
of its defense operations out of Washington state, according to
multiple sources familiar with the matter.
* Marathon Petroleum Corp plans to finish
installing a new condensate splitter at its
80,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Canton, Ohio, by the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 27, three people familiar with the
plans said.
* Online fashion retailer Zalando is set to price
its shares at 21.50 euros ($27.28) per share for its initial
public offering (IPO), sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Monday.
* Pimco executives held a global staff meeting and video
conference with all employees on Monday to boost morale and
discuss the $2 trillion asset manager's future, according to a
source close to the situation.
