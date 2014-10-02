Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Oct 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Colombian Natural Resources, owned by investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc, will re-start coal exports and re-establish mining operations after the government helped broker a deal for its use of Drummond's Caribbean Sea port, according to government and industry sources.
* China Investment Corp and AVIC Capital Co Ltd have ended talks to acquire Avolon Holdings Ltd IPO-AVOL.N, making it likely that the aircraft leasing company will pursue an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Amazon.com Inc's India unit plans to sell packaged food and beverages, starting mid-October, according to a person with direct knowledge of the launch. (bit.ly/1BAIAtJ)
* Hochtief AG, the German building group controlled by Spain's ACS, is close to the sale of its Formart real estate business, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)
NEW YORK, March 20 Trading in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc's shares and options surged last week ahead of a report that the natural-foods retailer was the subject of merger talks, raising questions about whether news of a possible deal was leaked.
BRUSSELS, March 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: