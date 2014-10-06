(Repeats with no changes to text)
Oct 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* The National Basketball Association has reached long-term
media rights contracts with Walt Disney Co and Time
Warner Inc's Turner Broadcasting, more than doubling the
fees it received under the previous contracts, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* A group of 12 banks, including BNP Paribas SA,
Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, HSBC Holdings, and JP Morgan Chase & Co
are working together to set up a one-stop bond shop for buyers
and sellers of corporate bonds, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Silicon Valley stalwart Hewlett-Packard Co, which
has struggled to adapt to the new era of mobile and online
computing, plans to split into two companies as it looks to put
more focus on the faster-growing corporate services market,
according to a Wall Street Journal report on Sunday.
* Commodities trader Mercuria is considering a strategic
review of Henry Bath, a metals warehousing, storage and handling
business, which it had bought from JPMorgan Chase & Co,
the Financial times reported.
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)