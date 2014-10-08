(Repeats with no changes to text)
Oct 8 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Telecom Italia's Brazilian unit is considering
investing an extra 750 million euros ($948.53 million) over
three years to improve its local mobile phone network, according
to a person with knowledge of the plan, as the Italian company
tries to regain momentum in a key market.
* Deutsche Bank is preparing to sell a $2 billion
portfolio of U.S. commercial real estate loans as the North
American property markets heat up, a source familiar with the
matter said on Tuesday.
* Dutch private equity group Waterland is in exclusive talks
to buy Median Kliniken, Germany's largest private sector chain
of health rehabilitation clinics, two people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
* The trustee of Hubbell Inc's controlling
family trusts is evaluating alternatives for their holdings,
which may lead to a shakeup at the $7.2 billion U.S. electrical
equipment maker, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Irish cement maker CRH Plc has teamed up with
Mexican rival Cemex to explore a bid for all the
assets industry giants Lafarge and Holcim
must sell to get the go-ahead for their planned merger from
competition watchdogs, according to several people familiar with
the matter.
* Telecom operator Swisscom AG is considering a
possible sale of its Italian broadband firm Fastweb, which is
worth up to 5 billion euros and has been a target for Vodafone
, sources familiar with the situation said.
* Actavis Plc plans to approach Allergan Inc
again about a potential merger, as the Botox maker warms up to
the possibility of a sale, people familiar with the matter said
on Tuesday.
* Buyout firm Vista Equity Partners is in talks to acquire
TransFirst Inc, a payment processing company that has filed for
an initial public offering, for as much as $1.5 billion
including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Germany's Bertelsmann plans to increase its
stake in book publisher Penguin Random House as early as next
year, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* Global miner Anglo American Plc is planning to
initiate the sale of its three smallest copper mines in Chile
and a smelter worth $1 billion by end of the year, Bloomberg
reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
* Security software maker Symantec Corp is in
advanced talks to split its business into two entities - one
that sells security programs and another that does data storage,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
* Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 327,000-barrel-per-day
(bpd), joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery has pushed back
the planned restart of its 70,000 bpd gasoline-producing fluid
catalytic cracking unit to the end of the week, sources familiar
with refinery operations said on Tuesday.
* U.S. private equity fund TA Associates is in advanced
talks with the promoters of Famy Care Ltd and private equity
investor AIF Capital to purchase a 35 percent stake in the
unlisted Mumbai-based generic oral contraceptive pills and
hormone drug maker for $200 million, the Economic Times
reported, citing people familiar with the deal. (bit.ly/1oP6V9o)
* India's largest power producer NTPC Ltd is
evaluating a proposal to buy stranded power assets worth $5
billion, in contrast with its earlier strategy of taking the
greenfield route to add capacity, the Times of India reported,
citing sources. (bit.ly/1CTvwSQ)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
($1 = 0.7907 euro)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)