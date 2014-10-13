(Adds Cinepolis)

Oct 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has approached CSX Corp about merging the two North American railroad operators, according to the Wall Street Journal.

* The People's Operator (TPO), a mobile phone company that donates 10 percent of each user's bill to charity, is planning to list its shares in London to raise funds for expansion into the United States, a source familiar with the deal said.

* India's third-largest steelmaker, JSW Steel Ltd, is nearing a deal to buy embattled West African iron ore miner London Mining Plc, a source with direct knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters.

* U.S.-based private equity fund TPG Capital will purchase a minority stake in Indian microfinance institution Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd for 6.10 billion rupees ($99.55 million), the Economic Times reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the plan. (bit.ly/1o7apcC)

* The Children's Investment Fund Management (UK) LLP, once the second-largest investor in Coal India Ltd, may be looking at exiting the company, which it has criticised for not giving adequate emphasis to shareholder value. The fund has pared its stake to a negligible level compared with the total share base of over $6.3 billion, the Economic Times reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. (bit.ly/1sESXwc)

* U.S fund manager BlackRock Inc, hedge fund firm Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC and Goldman Sachs Investment Strategies bought shares worth $257 million in Indonesian broadband and cable-TV operator PT Link Net in which private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd has a stake, said a source with direct knowledge of the matter

* General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream Aerospace is expected to unveil a new business jet on Tuesday. Gulfstream hasn't acknowledged it will unveil its latest jet this week, with a nondescript invitation for media and analysts to its Tuesday announcement, the Wall Street Journal reported, adding that several people familiar with the project confirmed it would involve the new aircraft.

* U.S. regulators are asking banks for more detail on their autos financing exposure, as rapid growth in the lending has prompted officials to seek to better assess the risks, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Mexican multiplex giant Cinepolis is in advanced talks with the management of India-based cinema chain Fun Republic for a buyout. Preliminary to a final agreement, a term sheet has been signed, the Business Standard reported, citing sources. (bit.ly/1v1t4Hu)

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (1 US dollar = 61.2750 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)