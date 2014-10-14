Oct 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Singapore's DBS Group Holdings has hired Morgan Stanley to find a partner to sell life insurance products in Asia under a new deal, after its pact with Aviva Plc ends in 2015, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Italian motorway company Atlantia will put up for sale a stake of up to 20 percent in airport operator Aeroporti di Roma (ADR) this year as part of plans to cut its holding in ADR to around 60 percent, three sources said on Monday.

* Providence Equity Partners LLC is in discussions with TPG Capital LP to acquire a majority stake in RentPath Inc, a real estate listings company known for its Apartment Guide and Rent.com websites, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Belgian chemicals company Solvay SA has won a contract to provide plastic for Apple Inc's latest smartphone iPhone 6 handsets, Bloomberg said on Monday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

* Google Inc and other investors are planning to invest about $500 million in hardware and software developer Magic Leap Inc to deliver "cinematic reality", technology website Re/Code said, citing sources.

* Private equity firm GTCR is in exclusive talks to buy media-monitoring company Gorkana Group for more than 150 million pounds ($241.05 million), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/ZWUSBf)

