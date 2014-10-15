(Adds Snapdeal)
* Fogo de Chão, the Brazilian steakhouse restaurant chain
known for its all-you-can-eat meat tableside service, has hired
underwriters for a potential initial public offering (IPO),
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Hewlett-Packard Co has ended merger talks with EMC
Corp and may announce this development as soon as
Wednesday, deciding to walk away after months of fruitless
negotiations, people briefed on the matter told Reuters.
* GlaxoSmithKline is seeking binding bids by next
month for a range of older drugs worth more than $3 billion,
which it is likely to sell by geographical region, according to
people with direct knowledge of the process.
* Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo is close to placing a large
order worth billions of dollars for a variety of aircraft and
could reach a decision as early as 2015, according to several
industry sources.
* Cheil Industries Inc, widely seen as the de facto holding
company of Samsung Group, is likely to offer around
1.5 trillion won ($1.41 billion) worth of shares in its upcoming
initial public offering (IPO), a person with knowledge of the
matter said on Wednesday.
* India-based cement manufacturer UltraTech Cement Ltd
will bid for assets owned by French cement company
Lafarge SA in southeastern Brazil, the Mint reported,
citing two people familiar with the development. (bit.ly/1vtwqVf)
* Indian online retailer Snapdeal is close to raising $600
million to $650 million from existing investors, led by Japan's
SoftBank Corp, to expand operations, three people
involved in the fundraising said.
