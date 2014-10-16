Oct 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* South Africa's government is considering selling its $2.5
billion stake in the local unit of Vodafone Plc to raise
funds for state power utility Eskom, Bloomberg News
reported on Wednesday.
* European private equity firm CVC is in exclusive
talks to acquire Finnish insulation material maker Paroc, two
sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* ConvaTec's owners have appointed Morgan Stanley and
Goldman Sachs to explore a sale of the medical device
maker which could be worth up to $10 billion, sources familiar
with the matter said.
