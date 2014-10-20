(Repeats with no changes to text)
Oct 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Thai full-service carrier Bangkok Airways Co Ltd has
priced its initial public offering at 25 baht (0.77 U.S. cents)
per share, as it raises 13 billion baht ($402.23 million) to
fund expansion, people with knowledge of the matter said on
Saturday.
* French food giant Danone, maker of Activia
yoghurt and Evian water, has decided it wants to pursue a
takeover of U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition
Group, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Brazilian juice maker Grupo Cutrale and investment firm
Safra Group are not considering raising their $14-per-share,
all-cash, definitive offer for Chiquita Brands International Inc
, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
* IBM Corp has agreed to hive off its loss-making
semiconductor unit to contract-chipmaker Globalfoundries Inc,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
* Platform Specialty Products, the chemical company
part owned by activist investor Bill Ackman, has agreed to buy
Arysta LifeScience IPO-ARYS.N in a deal valuing the
Ireland-based agriculture chemical maker at $3.5 billion,
including debt, the Financial Times reported. (on.ft.com/1tDPLTw)
* An investor group that includes Jynwel Capital and funds
affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government is launching a bid to
buy Reebok from Adidas AG for about $2.2 billion, the
Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.
* Lending Club, the world's largest online marketplace
directly connecting borrowers and investors, has chosen the New
York Stock Exchange for its initial public offering, the
Financial Times reported Sunday.
* Blackstone Group LP, vying with financiers
including Citigroup Inc, is starting a new fund to provide
loans for a luxury-jet market projected to reach $280 billion
over the next decade, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1yQ7JDE)
* Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer is expected to
outline cost-cutting efforts and give new details about how the
company is evaluating possible acquisitions when the company
releases its third-quarter results on Tuesday, the Wall Street
Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/ZLd9ku)
