* The European Central Bank is considering buying corporate bonds on the secondary market and may decide on the matter as soon as December with a view to begin purchases early next year, several sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
* Spain's oil company Repsol has been awarded with a tender to buy 1.4 million barrels of vacuum gasoil (VGO) from state-run Petroecuador with deliveries starting the first week of November, traders told Reuters on Tuesday.
* German engineering group Siemens is in advanced talks to sell its hearing-aids business for more than 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), with private equity firm EQT the frontrunner, two people familiar with the matter said.
* Investment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP) has again cancelled the sale of German packaging maker Kloeckner Pentaplast after receiving offers well below its asking price of 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion), several people familiar with the matter said.
* Australian investment bank Macquarie Group has bought Deutsche Bank's uranium book, a source familiar with the matter said, as the increasingly commodities-focused lender pushes deeper into global energy trading.
* German vehicles group Daimler is in advanced talks to take a minority stake in Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta IPO-MVAG.MI, a source in Italy familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
* Cheil Industries Inc, the de facto holding company for Samsung Group, plans for its IPO to be worth between 1.3 trillion won and 1.5 trillion won ($1.2 billion to $1.4 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
* Data storage products maker EMC Corp is buying much of Cisco System Inc's stake in their joint venture VCE, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
* BGC Partners Inc plans to make a hostile bid to buy rival GFI Group Inc for $675 million, after an effort to strike a friendly deal between the interdealer brokers foundered, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.