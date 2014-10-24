Oct 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Telecom Italia is in advanced talks to sell the
mobile phone towers of its Brazilian unit TIM Participacoes (TIM
Brasil) and could agree a deal in weeks, three people
with direct knowledge of the situation told
Reuters.
* German property company TLG Immobilien is
selling its shares at 10.75 euros apiece, the low end of a
previously set price range, a source told Reuters on Thursday,
after struggling to attract investor demand in wobbly markets.
* Lockheed Martin Corp and U.S. defense officials
have reached agreement on the terms of a contract worth about $4
billion for an eighth batch of 43 F-35 fighter jets, sources
familiar with the deal said on Thursday.
* Spanish builder ACS will postpone until at least
early 2015 a planned listing of its wind and solar power
generating assets, a source with knowledge of the company's
plans said on Thursday, joining a growing list of European firms
pulling share offerings amid tough market conditions.
* Online home-rental marketplace Airbnb Inc valuation is set
to be valued at $13 billion, up from its $10 billion valuation
in March this year, as it discusses an employee stock sale,
according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
* Private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners has cut the size
of its share sale in Indonesian broadband and cable-TV operator
PT Link Net due a bout of recent volatility in global equity
markets that has shaken investor confidence, the Wall Street
Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1D4ezTP)
For the deals of the day click on
For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)