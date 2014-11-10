Nov 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by the media:
* Dubai's Limitless will pledge its future revenues to
service debt repayments as it attempts a second restructuring of
a $1.2 billion Islamic loan which banking sources said should be
completed ahead of a December deadline.
* Bain Capital raised $400 million by selling a nearly 4
percent stake in India's Hero MotoCorp, or about
double its initial target, three sources with direct knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.
* Greece's Alpha Bank is to raise about $510
million from a deal backed by shipping loans, one of the first
of its kind in Europe for nearly a year, finance industry and
Alpha bank sources said on Friday.
* Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital is in the lead to
acquire Angus Chemical Co, a specialty chemicals subsidiary of
Dow Chemical Co, for more than $1 billion, according to
three people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in BANGALORE)