Nov 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by the media:

* Dubai's Limitless will pledge its future revenues to service debt repayments as it attempts a second restructuring of a $1.2 billion Islamic loan which banking sources said should be completed ahead of a December deadline.

* Bain Capital raised $400 million by selling a nearly 4 percent stake in India's Hero MotoCorp, or about double its initial target, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* Greece's Alpha Bank is to raise about $510 million from a deal backed by shipping loans, one of the first of its kind in Europe for nearly a year, finance industry and Alpha bank sources said on Friday.

* Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital is in the lead to acquire Angus Chemical Co, a specialty chemicals subsidiary of Dow Chemical Co, for more than $1 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* Belgian chemicals company Solvay SA is exploring the sale of its fiber business valued at an estimated 1.4 billion euros (1.75 billion US dollar), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1yo901h)

* Ferrari and Maserati will soon have their marketing and sales setups in place in India. Maserati plans to open a national sales company in India and is in the process of appointing an eight-member team, the Economic Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bit.ly/1GGhUgt)

* Flipkart, India's largest e-tailer will seek funding of about $1.5 billion and has begun shortlisting potential investors, the Economic Times, citing two people with direct knowledge of the developments. (bit.ly/1wJ4uMw)

