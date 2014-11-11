(Repeats with no changes to text)
Nov 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Thai energy drink maker Carabao Group PCL has priced its
initial public offering (IPO) at 28 baht a share, to raise 7
billion baht ($213.28 million) for debt repayment and expansion,
people with knowledge of the sale said on
Tuesday.
* The debt-laden parent of outdoor advertising company Clear
Channel Outdoor Holdings is exploring options for its
European outdoor advertising business after receiving offers
from private equity firms, according to four people familiar
with the matter.
* KKR & Co, which led the acquisition of oil and gas
producer Samson Resources Corp for $7.2 billion in 2011 and has
already sold almost half its acreage to cope with lower energy
prices, plans to sell its North Dakota Bakken oil deposit worth
less than $500 million as part of an ongoing downsizing plan,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Italian investor Andrea Bonomi is in talks with U.S.
private equity firm KKR & Co, in a last minute attempt
to control Club Mediterranée, the Financial Times reported,
citing sources close to the matter. (on.ft.com/10OLRd0)
(1 US dollar = 32.8200 Thai baht)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)