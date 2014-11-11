(Repeats with no changes to text)

Nov 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Thai energy drink maker Carabao Group PCL has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 28 baht a share, to raise 7 billion baht ($213.28 million) for debt repayment and expansion, people with knowledge of the sale said on Tuesday.

* The debt-laden parent of outdoor advertising company Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings is exploring options for its European outdoor advertising business after receiving offers from private equity firms, according to four people familiar with the matter.

* KKR & Co, which led the acquisition of oil and gas producer Samson Resources Corp for $7.2 billion in 2011 and has already sold almost half its acreage to cope with lower energy prices, plans to sell its North Dakota Bakken oil deposit worth less than $500 million as part of an ongoing downsizing plan, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Italian investor Andrea Bonomi is in talks with U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co, in a last minute attempt to control Club Mediterranée, the Financial Times reported, citing sources close to the matter. (on.ft.com/10OLRd0)

