Nov 12

* Apple Inc is embarking on its most aggressive expansion yet onto corporate turf, hiring a dedicated sales force to talk with potential clients like Citigroup Inc and working in concert with a dozen or so developers, two sources familiar with its plans say.

* Activist hedge fund manager William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Holdings has taken a new position in animal health company Zoetis Inc, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is open to working with eBay Inc's PayPal to expand its payment options, Bloomberg reported, citing an interview with the Chinese e-commerce company's vice chairman.

* Debt-strapped casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp has reached an agreement with key senior creditors on the outline of a restructuring plan that includes a prearranged bankruptcy for its largest unit as soon as January, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the negotiations.

* Lexington Partners, which buys and sells stakes in private-equity funds, has agreed to buy a roughly $1 billion private-equity fund portfolio from Mizuho Financial Group as the Japanese bank trims its exposure to the asset class, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people with knowledge of the deal. (on.wsj.com/148yK94)

* American Tower Corp and Abertis Infraestructuras SA are among bidders for the mobile-phone towers of VimpelCom Ltd's Italian division, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1oGgdKf)

