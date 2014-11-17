BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Nov 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Allergan Inc is close to a buyout deal worth up to $65.5 billion by Actavis Plc, one that could end months of pursuit by Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals and William Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Negotiations between Hasbro Inc and DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc have been hampered by issues regarding the structure of the combined company, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC has agreed to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to become a major shareholder in Virgin Cruises, the cruise ship division being set up by British entrepreneur Richard Branson, according to Sky News.
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.