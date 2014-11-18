Nov 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* A group led by Canadian property investor Ivanhoe
Cambridge has clinched a deal to buy a Manhattan office tower
for $2.25 billion from Blackstone Group LP, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the terms
of the sale.
* Merger talks between Hasbro Inc and DreamWorks
Animation SKG Inc formally ended on Monday morning, when
the toy company's board voted to walk away, according to a
person with knowledge of the board's actions.
* Russian Pharmacy Chain 36.6 is in talks to
acquire the Russian unit of Finnish drug retail and wholesale
company Oriola-KD, a source familiar with the talks
said on Monday.
* Canadian buyout firm Onex Corp is leading the
bidding for Swiss packaging group SIG Combibloc Group,
a source familiar with the deal said on Monday.
* Malaysian state investor 1 Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB)
took a big step towards a planned $3 billion IPO for its power
plant assets, filing a long-awaited application for a flotation
that will reduce its huge debt burden, sources said.
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)