PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Buyout firms KKR & Co LP and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC (CD&R) have teamed up to take PetSmart Inc private for more than $7.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as the auction for the pet food retailer heats up.
* Monarch Alternative Capital LP abandoned negotiations to take over a $140 million loan to RadioShack Corp (RSH) as the electronics retailer struggled to reach a deal with lenders on a turnaround plan, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1yQzEQy)
* U.S. private equity fund Warburg Pincus has offered to buy rival PE fund ChrysCapital's 11 percent stake in unlisted Mankind Pharma for $250 million, valuing the 19-year-old drugmaker at 150.15 billion rupees ($2.43 billion), the Economic Times reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the development. (bit.ly/1qodNky)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.
* Progressive Direct Insurance Company enters into agreement to sell Australian operations to Hollard Insurance Company