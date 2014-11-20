(Repeats with no changes to text)
* European planemaker Airbus has won a crucial
order worth roughly $14 billion at list prices from Delta Air
Lines for 50 long-haul, wide-bodied jets, three people
familiar with the matter said.
* Japanese trading house Itochu Corp is seeking to
sell PrimeSource Building Products Inc, the largest distributor
of screws and nails in the United States, for more than $1
billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* VTB Capital, the investment arm of Russian lender VTB Bank
, has ended talks to buy a majority stake in Italian
fashion house Roberto Cavalli, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing three people familiar with the matter.
* German utility E.ON has entered exclusive talks
with Macquarie to sell its Spanish activities, four
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Citigroup Inc is considering a sale of its index
business, two sources familiar with the situation said on
Wednesday, making it the latest bank to think about jettisoning
benchmarking amid increased regulatory scrutiny.
* French seismic oil and gas services group CGG is
considering putting itself up for sale after rebuffing an offer
from Technip, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
