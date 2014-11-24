Nov 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Samsung Electronics Co is considering a major
leadership shake-up, according to people familiar with the
matter, part of an attempt to revive its fortunes after a
difficult year that has hurt its profitability, market share and
stock price, the Wall Street Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1yJO9Wz)
* Yik Yak, the controversial anonymous-messaging app that
has spread rapidly across college campuses, is proof that it can
take as little as a year these days to go from zero to a
valuation of hundreds of millions of dollars, the Wall Street
Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1uuicx2)
* Hedge funds are betting that some of the largest U.S. coal
companies are heading for the financial slag heap. Walter Energy
Inc is a particular favorite of distressed-debt
investors, including Apollo Global Management LLC, Brigade
Capital Management LP, Caspian Capital Management and Knighthead
Capital Management LLC, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
sources familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1AElIxm)
* Italy's retail bank Intesa SanPaolo is looking at
a possible bid for Coutts International, the wealth management
arm of Royal Bank of Scotland, the Financial Times
reported.
* U.S. automotive parts maker Visteon Corp has
signed a preliminary deal to sell its controlling stake in South
Korea's Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to a
local private equity firm for $3.6 billion, Korean media reports
said.
* Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is facing its
first UK lawsuit over its role in the Libor-rigging scandal as
part of a 30 million pound ($47 million) claim from a
Manchester-based property developer, the Times reported. (thetim.es/1C2jNnZ)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)