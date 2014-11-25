Nov 25 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* A Delaware court has held up the merger of oilfield
services provider Nabors Industries Ltd's unit with C&J
Energy Services Inc, saying C&J's board did not
adequately shop the company, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the decision.
* U.S. private equity group Providence and two Chinese
groups are considering possible bids for the Swiss sports
marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG, the Financial Times
reported, citing people familiar with situation.
* Sweden's Vattenfall has mandated Citi Group
to organise the sale of its lignite power plants and mines
in Germany as it retrenches from past large acquisitions that
have sent it deep into the red, two people familiar with the
situation said.
* Valero Energy Corp plans to overhaul the
gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, an
alkylation unit, a crude distillation unit and a hydrocracking
unit in the spring and summer of 2015 at its 330,000 barrel per
day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery, said sources familiar
with the refinery's plans.
* Dubai Festival City (DFC), a unit of conglomerate Al
Futtaim Group, is in the process of raising a 3.9 billion dirham
($1.06 billion) loan facility from six banks, two sources with
direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)