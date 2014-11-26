Nov 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Uber Technologies Inc is close to raising a round of financing that would value the mobile car-booking company at $35 billion to $40 billion, according to people with knowledge of the situation, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1xZ9Gxr)

* South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group will acquire defence firm Samsung Techwin Co Ltd and three other Samsung Group affiliates, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

* Two American and two Chinese groups are considering bids for Swiss sports marketing company Infront Sports & Media AG, whose owners are seeking a valuation of over 900 million euros ($1.1 billion), a source familiar with the situation said.

* Twitter Inc is in talks to buy Shots, a selfie photo-sharing app, CNBC reported, citing a source close to the Justin Bieber-backed company.

* U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP has agreed to acquire a stake in South African tyre dealer Tiger Wheel & Tyre, according to a person familiar with matter, marking its first deal in Africa's most developed economy.

(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)