Dec 1 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Investment firm Centerbridge Partners LP is close to a
deal in buying IPC Systems Inc, a communications company for
financial trading, for more than $1.1 billion including debt,
according to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday,
citing people familiar with the matter.
* Lloyds Banking Group's insurance arm Scottish
Widows has put its offshore investment and tax planning business
up for sale in the latest sign that dealmaking in the sector is
heating up, the Financial Times reported, citing people with
knowledge of the process. (on.ft.com/1y9J8d1)
* Vox Media, a publisher with a fast-growing portfolio of
online lifestyle and news brands, will announce on Monday that
it has just closed a $46.5 million round of financing from
General Atlantic, a New York investment firm, the New York Times
reported, citing a person with knowledge of the deal. (nyti.ms/1rJ3kAP)
* Intel Corp will supply the electronic brains for
a new version of Google Inc's Glass device expected
next year, part of a push by the semiconductor giant into
wearable technology, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1y6agIA)
* Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP, the hedge-fund firm
that oversees $37 billion, is shutting its commodity hedge fund
run by Stephane Nicolas after losses this year, Bloomberg
reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1w8Oi8v)
* Chinese conglomerate Fosun, controlled by
billionaire Guo Guangchang, is set to raise its bid for holiday
company Club Mediterranee on Monday to trump Italian
tycoon Andrea Bonomi, a source familiar with the process said.
* Coeur Mining Inc, the biggest U.S. producer of
silver, is in advanced negotiations to acquire Paramount Gold
and Silver Corp, according to people familiar with the
matter, as it seeks to expand its mining footprint in Mexico.
* Telecoms group Altice SA has agreed to buy the
Portuguese operations of Brazil's Grupo Oi for about
7.4 billion euro ($9.2 billion), two sources close to the deal
said on Sunday.
* Israeli billionaire Teddy Sagi plans to take public his
holdings in London's Camden Market complex at an 800 million
pound ($1.25 billion) valuation, the Calcalist financial news
website said on Sunday.
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)