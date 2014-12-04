(Adds Sibanye Gold, UTi Worldwide Inc, China CNR)
Dec 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* German industrial gases firm Linde plans to
split the job of management board member Aldo Belloni in two
when he retires at the end of the year, a person familiar with
the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* South African precious metals mining firms Sibanye Gold
and Northam Platinum are among a shortlist of
about 10 companies interested in Anglo American Platinum's
Union mine in South Africa, mining industry sources
said this week.
* Logistics company UTi Worldwide Inc said it held
"exploratory" talks to be acquired by Nordic trucking company
DSV A/S, denying a Bloomberg report that discussions
were at an advanced stage.
* Chinese trainmakers China CNR and
CSR Corp have submitted the first draft of
a merger plan to the State Council for discussion and approval,
official news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.
* Lafarge and Holcim are set to win the
European Union's approval for their merger deal to create the
world's biggest cement maker, two sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said on Wednesday.
* U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson has
hired Goldman Sachs to explore a sale of its artificial
sweetener brand Splenda, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
* EU antitrust regulators are likely to expand their
scrutiny of Orange's 3.4 billion euro ($4.2 billion)
bid for Jazztel, stepping up pressure on the companies
to enhance their concessions, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
* German property lender Aareal is seeing its
chances of buying peer Westimmo rise after other
bidders have lost interest, several sources familiar with the
transaction said.
* Dubai Aluminium (Dubal) has chosen three banks to arrange
a $1.8 billion seven-year loan to help fund general operations,
its first such facility in a number of years, three banking
sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
* European oil trader Vitol is likely to clinch
a term deal to supply nearly 1.2 million tonnes of oil products
into Ethiopia for next year, industry sources said on Wednesday.
* Major shareholders in Italy's roads and airports group
Atlantia have agreed to a shake-up of its ownership
structure, two sources close to the matter said, a move that
could make it more accessible to new investors.
