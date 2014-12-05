UPDATE 6-Euronet Worldwide trumps Ant Financial's offer to buy MoneyGram
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds MoneyGram comment)
Dec 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* ONGC Videsh Ltd, foreign arm of government-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is likely to soon acquire stakes in two Russian oilfields, Vankor and Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye, a top OVL executive told Business Standard. (bit.ly/1pZV3as)
* Hit by falling market share, accumulated losses and low capacity utilisation, General Motors India is reworking its strategy with a focus on exports and entry into new segments such as sub-4 metre sedans, the Economic Times reported, citing a person aware of the plan. (bit.ly/1tGJBg5)
* Electronics retailer RadioShack Corp will stop matching employees' retirement-fund contributions and review health benefits to help cut costs, reported Bloomberg, citing an internal memo.
* Uber Technologies Inc is in talks to sell more than $1 billion in convertible debt, a source familiar with the matter said, soon after the U.S. taxi service said it raised $1.2 billion in its latest funding round.
* U.S. investigators probing Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC's dealings in Libya are focused on a multi-million dollar payment by the big hedge-fund firm they believe was funnelled in part to a friend of Colonel Moammar Gadhafi's son, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people briefed on the inquiry. (on.wsj.com/1s0DlQ0)
* Moneygram confirms receipt of unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.