Dec 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Honda Motor Co will expand an investigative recall of vehicles with air bag inflators made by Takata Corp globally, a person familiar with the matter said.

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is abandoning its growth-by-acquisitions strategy for the time being to try to reduce debt, boost its stock price and one day return to its traditional deal-making in a stronger position, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* German financial watchdog Bafin has found no indication that Deutsche Bank AG co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain was aware or part of possible attempts at the German lender to manipulate interest rates, a source familiar with Bafin's probe said.

* Royal Bank of Scotland Plc has launched the sale of private bank Coutts International and has invited at least 10 potential suitors, including Credit Suisse Group AG, Julius Baer and Malayan Banking Bhd to participate in an auction, sources said.

* BMW AG supervisory board will meet on Tuesday and discuss top-level appointments and strategy at the German carmaker, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

* JCDecaux SA, the world's biggest outdoor advertising group, is exploring a bid for the European advertising assets of U.S. rival Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm Abris Capital Partners has rejected a bid from Poland's BOS Bank for its FM Bank PBP, two sources with knowledge of the bidding process said, leaving three other bidders still in the race.

