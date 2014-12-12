Dec 12 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* BT Group is expected to choose by early next week
between British mobile operators O2 and EE to start exclusive
talks over a potential merger, three sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
* Commerzbank AG's expected settlement with
authorities over alleged violations of U.S. sanctions and
anti-money laundering laws is likely to exceed $1 billion in
penalties, according to a person familiar with the probes.
* Private firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP is in discussions
to acquire U.S. hospice firm Curo Health Services from private
equity firm GTCR LLC, according to people familiar with the
matter, in a deal that could top $700 million, including debt.
* China's ID Leisure International Capital plans to buy No.
2 Australian cinema chain The Hoyts Group from buyout firm
Pacific Equity Partners in a deal expected to fetch about A$900
million ($743 million), a person with knowledge of the matter
said.
* Private equity firm GTCR LLC is in advanced talks to
acquire Fairway Outdoor Advertising LLC, the fourth-largest such
firm in the United States, for around $550 million, according to
people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)